ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes $1.36 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,373,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $851,525,000 after acquiring an additional 160,728 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,700,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $647,328,000 after acquiring an additional 58,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,021,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $528,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,563 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,076,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $363,156,000 after acquiring an additional 34,098 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $425.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,057,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

KEYS opened at $346.53 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $370.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.64. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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