ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes $5.51 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,072 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $908.10 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $889.85 and its 200-day moving average is $604.10. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $138.30 and a twelve month high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seagate is being viewed as undervalued on the back of fresh AI demand news, with one report suggesting the stock could be 34% below fair value as investors reassess its role in the AI infrastructure buildout.

Seagate is being viewed as undervalued on the back of fresh AI demand news, with one report suggesting the stock could be 34% below fair value as investors reassess its role in the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage is turning supportive, with Zacks noting that Seagate has the ingredients for a possible earnings beat and including it among favored technology names ahead of results.

Analyst coverage is turning supportive, with Zacks noting that Seagate has the ingredients for a possible earnings beat and including it among favored technology names ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: A comparison of SanDisk and Seagate’s revenue trends kept attention on memory and storage stocks, reinforcing the idea that AI-driven demand for NAND, SSDs, and related storage products could support Seagate’s growth story.

A comparison of SanDisk and Seagate’s revenue trends kept attention on memory and storage stocks, reinforcing the idea that AI-driven demand for NAND, SSDs, and related storage products could support Seagate’s growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary also pointed to chip stocks leading a rebound and volatility in the AI trade, which may be helping sentiment across the group without adding company-specific news.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,173,004.34. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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