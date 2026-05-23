ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,712,000 after purchasing an additional 801,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock worth $9,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664,595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,073,305 shares of the company's stock worth $210,615,000 after purchasing an additional 627,397 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,241 shares of the company's stock worth $179,990,000 after purchasing an additional 493,872 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $89,254,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.53.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $256.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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