ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts: Sign Up

Insmed Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.47. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $212.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 6,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $666,982.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,762.11. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,361,604.45. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 156,643 shares of company stock worth $24,513,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insmed from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Insmed from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insmed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insmed wasn't on the list.

While Insmed currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here