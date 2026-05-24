Accent Capital Management LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Accent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts: Sign Up

Spotify Technology Stock Up 5.9%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $518.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $479.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.86.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total value of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 47,102 shares of company stock worth $21,444,648 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $695.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $652.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here