Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Accenture worth $180,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $247.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Accenture's previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture's payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

