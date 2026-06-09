Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 101.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,935 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 62,979 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Accenture were worth $33,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 110 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Oppenheimer set a $201.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.81.

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Accenture Trading Down 2.2%

Accenture stock opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $155.82 and a 12-month high of $321.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is 53.40%.

More Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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