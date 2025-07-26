Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,424 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company's stock worth $1,196,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company's stock worth $3,844,580,000 after buying an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,536,000 after buying an additional 4,559,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company's stock worth $4,456,201,000 after buying an additional 3,363,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company's stock worth $502,509,000 after buying an additional 2,825,626 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here