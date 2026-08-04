Acima Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Booking were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $361,463,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $51,396,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $210,352,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Booking by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 218,080 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,167,890,000 after acquiring an additional 195,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Booking by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 64,908 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $347,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $192.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.70. The stock has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.14 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,169,536. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $10,229,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,572,025.25. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,625 shares of company stock valued at $11,445,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Booking from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Booking from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $227.23.

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Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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