ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 123,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $314,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Berman McAleer LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman McAleer LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 62,089 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $306.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $300.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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