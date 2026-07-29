ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company's stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MSA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 149.9% in the first quarter. MSA Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,055,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,649,464,000 after purchasing an additional 454,549 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.2% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company's stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 34.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company's stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,222.61 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,041.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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