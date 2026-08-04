Adelphi Trust Co Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Adelphi Trust Co boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 2,506.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.1% of Adelphi Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adelphi Trust Co's holdings in Booking were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Booking alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 191,965.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,832,970 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,171,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,495 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Booking by 1,497.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,520 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,665,168,000 after acquiring an additional 816,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $3,271,041,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Booking by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 218,080 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,167,890,000 after purchasing an additional 195,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booking by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 966,121 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,173,899,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Booking from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Booking from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Booking from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $192.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average of $176.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.14 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,169,536. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $10,229,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 425,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,572,025.25. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,625 shares of company stock valued at $11,445,375. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here