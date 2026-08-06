Adient $ADNT Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 504,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Adient worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Adient by 61.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,890,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 718,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 913,585 shares of the company's stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 494,054 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Adient by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 636,138 shares of the company's stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 481,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adient by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,599,937 shares of the company's stock worth $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 445,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 581,242 shares of the company's stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 342,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Adient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). Adient had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 0.39%.The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Adient News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adient this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adient reported third-quarter revenue of approximately $3.93 billion , up 4.3% year over year and ahead of the roughly $3.71 billion analyst consensus. Americas and Asia sales increased, helping offset lower EMEA revenue. Adient third-quarter earnings report

Adient reported third-quarter revenue of approximately , up 4.3% year over year and ahead of the roughly $3.71 billion analyst consensus. Americas and Asia sales increased, helping offset lower EMEA revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 earnings and free-cash-flow outlook. Full-year revenue guidance of about $15.0 billion is above the approximately $14.8 billion Wall Street estimate, supporting the company’s sales outlook. Adient reports third-quarter financial results

Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 earnings and free-cash-flow outlook. Full-year revenue guidance of about is above the approximately $14.8 billion Wall Street estimate, supporting the company’s sales outlook. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation improved: non-GAAP free cash flow rose to $138 million from $115 million a year earlier, while operating cash flow reached $205 million. Adient also repurchased $30 million of stock during the quarter. Adient net sales rise to $3.93 billion

Cash generation improved: non-GAAP free cash flow rose to $138 million from $115 million a year earlier, while operating cash flow reached $205 million. Adient also repurchased $30 million of stock during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Adient and Dow introduced a seating foam using ISCC PLUS-certified renewable content attribution. The initiative may strengthen sustainability credentials and customer offerings, but its near-term financial impact is unclear. Dow and Adient introduce next-generation seating foam

Adient and Dow introduced a seating foam using ISCC PLUS-certified renewable content attribution. The initiative may strengthen sustainability credentials and customer offerings, but its near-term financial impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share missed the $0.53–$0.56 consensus range, although they improved from $0.45 a year earlier. Reported net income attributable to Adient fell to $25 million from $36 million, and diluted EPS declined to $0.32 from $0.43, highlighting margin and profitability pressure. Adient misses third-quarter earnings estimates

Adjusted earnings of missed the $0.53–$0.56 consensus range, although they improved from $0.45 a year earlier. Reported net income attributable to Adient fell to $25 million from $36 million, and diluted EPS declined to $0.32 from $0.43, highlighting margin and profitability pressure. Negative Sentiment: The earnings miss, very low net margin, and continued leverage—with total debt of approximately $2.39 billion versus $924 million in cash—likely outweighed the revenue and cash-flow improvements. Recent insider activity also consisted of sales rather than purchases, a modest additional sentiment headwind. Adient third-quarter earnings call transcript

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Adient from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adient from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Adient from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADNT

Insider Transactions at Adient

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $499,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 110,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,221.06. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Profile

Adient plc NYSE: ADNT is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient's product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

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