Adobe Inc. $ADBE Position Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 793.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,500 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 152,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Adobe were worth $60,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $225.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.16.

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Adobe Trading Down 0.3%

Adobe stock opened at $195.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $392.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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