Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119,025 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 297,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.25% of Adobe worth $1,791,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Adobe by 8,006.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock valued at $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock valued at $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ADBE opened at $195.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $392.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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