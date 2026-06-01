Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 221.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,069 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Adobe were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,709 shares of the software company's stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the software company's stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,275,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $259.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Adobe shares rise as investors position ahead of next earnings and lean into a valuation rebound

Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Adobe Acrobat Studio review: Acrobat becomes an AI workspace

Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Positive Sentiment: Adobe Analytics was named a “Champion” in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2026 Digital Analytics Data Quadrant, reinforcing the strength of Adobe’s analytics and customer-experience products. Top Digital Analytics Platforms Named 2026 Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Report

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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