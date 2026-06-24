Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Amiral Gestion

Amiral Gestion decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,623 shares of the software company's stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 12.0% of Amiral Gestion's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Amiral Gestion's holdings in Adobe were worth $21,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $197.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.12 and a 200-day moving average of $272.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $392.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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