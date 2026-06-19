Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,101 shares of the software company's stock after selling 26,711 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Adobe worth $400,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $195.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $392.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.02. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

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