Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stake Lessened by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,083,365 shares of the software company's stock after selling 88,291 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Adobe worth $1,779,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1,003.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 5,152 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,936 shares of the software company's stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Adobe by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 119,967 shares of the software company's stock worth $41,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $204.02 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.90 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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