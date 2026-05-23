ADT Inc. $ADT Holdings Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,837,737 shares of the security and automation business's stock after buying an additional 2,191,531 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.40% of ADT worth $224,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 356,404 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.40 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.08.

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ADT Stock Down 0.4%

ADT stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. ADT's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. ADT's payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kimberly Miller bought 3,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $25,048.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,849.44. The trade was a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fawad Ahmad bought 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,754.50. The trade was a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 62,155 shares of company stock worth $425,228 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

See Also

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