Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD is Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s 7th Largest Position

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.4% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,142,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,045,954,000 after acquiring an additional 291,165 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $544.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The company has a market cap of $887.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.47. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $506.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s expanded partnership with Microsoft is the biggest near-term driver. Microsoft said it will deploy AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI systems across Azure, which boosts AMD’s credibility in AI infrastructure and signals potential multi-year revenue from cloud data centers. Article Title

AMD’s expanded partnership with Microsoft is the biggest near-term driver. Microsoft said it will deploy AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI systems across Azure, which boosts AMD’s credibility in AI infrastructure and signals potential multi-year revenue from cloud data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also positioning ahead of AMD’s upcoming Advancing AI 2026 event, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and roadmap details that could further strengthen the bull case. Article Title

Investors are also positioning ahead of AMD’s upcoming Advancing AI 2026 event, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and roadmap details that could further strengthen the bull case. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated constructive views on AMD, pointing to stronger AI demand, better chip outlooks, and expanding hyperscaler deals. Article Title

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated constructive views on AMD, pointing to stronger AI demand, better chip outlooks, and expanding hyperscaler deals. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor strength is also helping sentiment, with chip stocks rebounding across the sector and AMD participating in the rally alongside peers like Micron and Intel. Article Title

Broader semiconductor strength is also helping sentiment, with chip stocks rebounding across the sector and AMD participating in the rally alongside peers like Micron and Intel. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that AMD’s valuation is already elevated, so the stock may need continued execution and additional AI wins to justify further upside. Article Title

Some commentary notes that AMD’s valuation is already elevated, so the stock may need continued execution and additional AI wins to justify further upside. Negative Sentiment: A few articles highlight risk that insider selling and a premium valuation could cap gains if the AI rollout disappoints or momentum cools. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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