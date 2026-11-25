Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $175,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $183,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,968.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 138,328 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,748.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $52,582,000 after purchasing an additional 82,934 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,288.6% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 220,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $127,899,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $496,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Top Advanced Micro Devices Stories

These are some of the AMD stories that stood out recently:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks gave back gains from the prior session’s Nvidia-fueled rally as investors reassessed the AI trade, weighing on AMD alongside other semiconductor names. Why AMD Stock Fell Today

Chip stocks gave back gains from the prior session’s Nvidia-fueled rally as investors reassessed the AI trade, weighing on AMD alongside other semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: A filing registered up to 336.9 million AMD shares for potential resale, tied to strategic arrangements and other transactions. AMD is not issuing those shares in a new stock sale through the filing, but the prospect of additional shares becoming available may create an overhang for investors. AMD registers up to 337 million shares for resale tied to OpenAI, Meta warrants

A filing registered up to 336.9 million AMD shares for potential resale, tied to strategic arrangements and other transactions. AMD is not issuing those shares in a new stock sale through the filing, but the prospect of additional shares becoming available may create an overhang for investors. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns also include a short-seller report raising questions about AMD’s China exposure and potential export-control scrutiny. Law firms announced investigations into investor claims; these announcements are not findings of wrongdoing. Is AMD's Stock in Trouble After a Concerning Short-Seller Report?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Union Gaming Research restated a "positive" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $705.00 to $610.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $640.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $413.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $658.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa Su sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $35,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,951,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,496,433,822. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $5,060,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 343,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,929,680.09. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and adaptive computing solutions. Its products serve data center, personal computing, gaming, embedded and other markets. AMD is a fabless chip designer, relying on third-party manufacturing partners to produce its semiconductors. The company's product portfolio includes EPYC server processors, Ryzen desktop and laptop processors, Radeon graphics products, Instinct accelerators for data center computing, and adaptive chips and systems used in embedded applications.

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