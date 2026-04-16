Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $290.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 242,685 shares of company stock worth $50,757,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2%

AMD stock opened at $258.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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