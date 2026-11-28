Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 74,795 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $186,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,022,226,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,301,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $87,311,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,126 shares during the period. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $2,084,651,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,334,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,422,444,000 after buying an additional 2,365,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,920,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,606,266,000 after buying an additional 2,149,563 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

These are some of the AMD stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A broad rebound in chip stocks helped lift AMD shares, with reports noting the sector’s recovery from recent losses tied to AI export concerns. AMD Stock Rises as Chipmakers Rebound

A broad rebound in chip stocks helped lift AMD shares, with reports noting the sector’s recovery from recent losses tied to AI export concerns. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s data-center business is a major growth driver: it generated a record $8.55 billion in third-quarter 2026 revenue, up 97% year over year. The company is also positioned to benefit from demand for AI inference and agentic AI, according to recent coverage. AMD's Data Center Business Leads Growth

AMD’s data-center business is a major growth driver: it generated a record $8.55 billion in third-quarter 2026 revenue, up 97% year over year. The company is also positioned to benefit from demand for AI inference and agentic AI, according to recent coverage. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut its rating on AMD from Buy to Hold, citing valuation. Separately, a filing registering up to 337 million shares—including shares tied to OpenAI and Meta warrants—has raised dilution concerns, though vesting depends on customer purchases and stock-price milestones. AMD's Share Filing and Potential Dilution

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $640.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $422.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $699.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $545.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.22 and a 1 year high of $658.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa Su sold 70,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $35,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,951,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,496,433,822. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total value of $5,083,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 78,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,158,364.24. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

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