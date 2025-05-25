Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates' portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates' holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Shares of AMD opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

