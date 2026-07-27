Advent International L.P. Has $27.61 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Advent International L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,640 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,755 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 0.7% of Advent International L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advent International L.P.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,673,315,000 after purchasing an additional 283,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,128,317,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,148,491,000 after buying an additional 109,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,017,256,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,619 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,218,275,000 after purchasing an additional 376,711 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $373.47 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.00 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $456.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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