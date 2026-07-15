Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 25,987 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,535 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,987 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC's holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company's stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Smurfit Westrock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:SW opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The business's 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 1.22%.Smurfit Westrock's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio is presently 251.39%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Smurfit Westrock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Smurfit Westrock wasn't on the list.

While Smurfit Westrock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here