AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 144,674 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 632.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,561 shares of the natural resource company's stock after purchasing an additional 144,674 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,938 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,119 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 266,665 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,128 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.50 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $70.71. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Freeport-McMoRan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings outlook: Analysts and research notes see the company positioned to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing the right combination of revenue and cost factors that support higher guidance and potential upside to consensus estimates. This improves near-term fundamentals sentiment for FCX. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Earnings outlook: Analysts and research notes see the company positioned to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing the right combination of revenue and cost factors that support higher guidance and potential upside to consensus estimates. This improves near-term fundamentals sentiment for FCX. Positive Sentiment: Market action: The stock moved higher in the latest session versus the broader market, reflecting investor buying interest alongside elevated volume — a near-term technical tailwind that reinforces momentum-driven inflows. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Market action: The stock moved higher in the latest session versus the broader market, reflecting investor buying interest alongside elevated volume — a near-term technical tailwind that reinforces momentum-driven inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling noted: Reports show executives sold shares while the stock rallied past the $69 level. Insider sales can be interpreted many ways (portfolio diversification, taxes, or signaling), so investors should monitor the size, timing and reason disclosures before changing positions. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Stock Soars Past $69 While Executives Unload Shares

Insider selling noted: Reports show executives sold shares while the stock rallied past the $69 level. Insider sales can be interpreted many ways (portfolio diversification, taxes, or signaling), so investors should monitor the size, timing and reason disclosures before changing positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cut: Scotiabank trimmed its price target to $71, which is mildly negative because it reduces some analyst-driven upside and could cap momentum if other firms follow. This raises some valuation risk even as fundamentals look supportive. Scotiabank Lowers Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX Price Target to $71.00

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,529,149.19. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $4,839,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 219,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,141,558.12. This represents a 25.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock worth $35,839,918. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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