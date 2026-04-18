AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Conagra Brands $CAG

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,439 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 102,346 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Conagra Brands worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,682 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.0%

Conagra Brands stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Conagra Brands's payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Key Conagra Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director John Mulligan purchased 17,500 shares at about $14.31, a meaningful insider buy that signals confidence from management and likely helped lift sentiment. Read More.

Director John Mulligan purchased 17,500 shares at about $14.31, a meaningful insider buy that signals confidence from management and likely helped lift sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Conagra announced a quarterly dividend of $0.35 (annualized ~$1.40), producing a roughly 9.9% yield — this big income yield is drawing yield‑seeking investors despite the company’s financial headwinds. Read More.

Conagra announced a quarterly dividend of $0.35 (annualized ~$1.40), producing a roughly 9.9% yield — this big income yield is drawing yield‑seeking investors despite the company’s financial headwinds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BTIG initiated coverage of CAG, bringing fresh sell‑side attention that can increase trading flow and visibility (coverage initiation often supports short‑term stock interest). Read More.

BTIG initiated coverage of CAG, bringing fresh sell‑side attention that can increase trading flow and visibility (coverage initiation often supports short‑term stock interest). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market write‑ups explain the stock’s move today as a combination of the insider buy, dividend news and analyst activity — useful context but not new fundamentals. Read More.

Market write‑ups explain the stock’s move today as a combination of the insider buy, dividend news and analyst activity — useful context but not new fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates (several quarters and FY2026–FY2028), and retains a "Hold" rating — downward revisions increase downside risk and pressure valuation. Read More.

Zacks Research cut multiple near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates (several quarters and FY2026–FY2028), and retains a "Hold" rating — downward revisions increase downside risk and pressure valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece flags a “$7 billion catch” behind the high yield, highlighting structural concerns (debt/asset issues or other liabilities) that could limit upside and justify investor caution. Read More.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $250,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,617.68. This trade represents a 542.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 229,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,288,735.60. This trade represents a 12.23% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Conagra Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Conagra Brands wasn't on the list.

While Conagra Brands currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here