AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,577 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 315,046 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $97,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,600,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,522.52. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 263,376 shares of company stock worth $32,598,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $127.50 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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