AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 63,724 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 63,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

TMO stock opened at $526.96 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $501.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $631.25.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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