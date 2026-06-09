AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,500 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 189.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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