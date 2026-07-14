AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Holdings Reduced by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,407 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.23% of AeroVironment worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $94,655,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 24,798.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 315,716 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $99,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,448 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 22,773.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 261,214 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 260,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4,770.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,207 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 254,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $133,502. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AeroVironment to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $305.00 to $229.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AeroVironment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

Key AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.9%

AVAV opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's fifty day moving average is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average is $219.76. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $135.20 and a one year high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.97 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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