Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,495 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Affirm comprises about 3.0% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings in Affirm were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 468.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 86.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Affirm by 41.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 799 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Affirm to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Affirm from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Redburn Partners set a $101.00 price target on Affirm in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Affirm from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O'hare sold 31,423 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $2,617,535.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 25,533 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $2,316,098.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 226,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,542,821.57. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 721,169 shares of company stock valued at $64,179,804. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Trading Up 3.2%

AFRM opened at $70.98 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.The firm had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Affirm's revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

