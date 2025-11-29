Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in Aflac were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,307,681 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $590,161,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,054 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $397,510,000 after buying an additional 349,787 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Aflac by 19.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,484 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $250,187,000 after buying an additional 385,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,730,739 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $192,441,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $178,056,000 after acquiring an additional 70,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 230,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,837,056. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,692,110. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,822 shares of company stock worth $2,571,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AFL opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.27. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Aflac's dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

