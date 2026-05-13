AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes $1.73 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,724 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,003,668 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $258,854,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,726 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $157,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Fiserv by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 47,170 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $191.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Fiserv's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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