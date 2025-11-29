Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,466 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $153.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $160.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.69.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Agilent Technologies's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

