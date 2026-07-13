Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 1.4% of Tevis Investment Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tevis Investment Management's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the mining company's stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the mining company's stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $146.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $116.83 and a 52-week high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Benzinga report on Bank of America price target update

Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Zacks most-searched stocks article

Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Motley Fool comparison article

A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Yahoo Finance article on Barnat pit stability concerns

Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks note pointed out that Agnico Eagle shares have fallen sharply over the past three months as gold prices retreated, indicating that lower bullion prices remain a key drag on the stock. Zacks article on AEM stock decline

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $302.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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