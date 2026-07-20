AIA Group Ltd Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,495 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE DHI opened at $149.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average of $150.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. D.R. Horton's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Zelman & Associates raised D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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