AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 12,435 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $895,816,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $336,009,000 after purchasing an additional 555,759 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $691,771,000 after acquiring an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,221.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $187,116,000 after acquiring an additional 392,668 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $267.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's 50-day moving average is $294.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.43 and a 1 year high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company's revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.31.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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