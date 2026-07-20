AIA Group Ltd Purchases 10,673 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,894 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Adobe were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in Adobe by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 140 shares of the software company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 120,027 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $237.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $376.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $275.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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