AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,638,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $5,067,497,000 after buying an additional 364,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,687,498,000 after buying an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,450,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,172,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,027,923,000 after buying an additional 291,217 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $331.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $289.86 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.Sherwin-Williams's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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