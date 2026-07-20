AIA Group Ltd Sells 9,666 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,666 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Wabtec to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.36.

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Wabtec Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $261.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $284.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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