Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,794 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1%

APD stock opened at $259.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.55 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.01.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -402.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.75.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

