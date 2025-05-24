Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.62% of Akamai Technologies worth $232,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,454,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $489,383,000 after acquiring an additional 690,341 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 595.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 318,912 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 273,043 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 778,208 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $74,473,000 after acquiring an additional 235,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,861,845 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $178,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,472 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AKAM opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $924,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,441.76. This represents a 30.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 37,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. This trade represents a 37.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,321 shares of company stock worth $2,986,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here