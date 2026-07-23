Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Tenet Healthcare makes up 1.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $195.84 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $146.60 and a twelve month high of $247.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,634.08. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,399,166.75. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $213.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.84.

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About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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