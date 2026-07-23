Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,480 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,480 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $972,798,000 after buying an additional 4,482,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,605.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $775,048,000 after buying an additional 3,743,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $125.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $362.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business's 50 day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.78. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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