Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG - Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,937 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.41% of Alamo Group worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $87,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 189.3% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 181,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 118,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $159.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.03. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $233.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Alamo Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALG

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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