Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.61. The company has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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