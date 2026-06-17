Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $6,967,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,074,750,000 after acquiring an additional 147,041 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,619.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,596,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total value of $166,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,161,922.56. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $593,434. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.00.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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